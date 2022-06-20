Graincorp Ltd 2022 Investor Day Transcript

Jun 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert J. Spurway - GrainCorp Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I'm Robert Spurway, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and welcome to the GrainCorp Investor Day for 2022.



Before I start, we do just want to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet here in Sydney. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. I want to extend a special welcome to our investors, analysts and bankers here with us today, but also to those of you joining online. This is a hybrid event, and so as well as everyone in the room, I welcome those joining online.



Before I get into introducing the GrainCorp team who you'll meet and have the opportunity to talk with this morning, I did just want to make sure that we look after your safety and well-being. As I said, this is a hybrid event. So if you're feeling unwell, the best advice I can provide is to go home, isolate and entertain yourself by dialing in online and that will keep the rest of us well also. In the very unlikely event of