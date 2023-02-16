Feb 16, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Cecilia Schoenbaum - OTC Markets Group - Moderator



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Cecilia, and on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you've joined us for today's Battery and Precious Metals presentations. Our next live presentation comes from Grounded Lithium Corp.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. (Conference Instructions) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Gregg Smith, President and CEO of Grounded Lithium, which trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol GRDAF and on the TSXV under the symbol GRD. Welcome, Gregg.



Gregg Smith - Grounded Lithium Corp. - President and CEO



Thank you, Cecilia, and it's great to be here today and speaking with you all and sharing our story. It's a story we're proud of. We're a relatively young company, only been incorporated for two years, although the technical work started much earlier than that.



We are a mining story. However,