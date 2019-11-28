Nov 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP conference call to present and discuss the OPAP S.A. Q3 2019 interim management statements conference call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Damian Cope, CEO of OPAP S.A. Mr. Cope, please proceed.
Damian Cope - Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Gaily, and good evening, good afternoon or good morning to everyone, and happy Thanksgiving to anybody listening from the states. I'm delighted to welcome you to OPAP's Q3 2019 Investor Conference Call. As always, we'll provide you with a review of our results and performance, and we'll also elaborate on our progress so far in 2019. We'll then answer any questions you may have.
With that, I'm handing over to our new CFO, Pavel Mucha. Pavel, over to you.
Pavel Mucha -
Q3 2019 Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...