Apr 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP conference call to present and discuss the OPAP S.A. Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Damian Cope, CEO of OPAP S.A. Mr. Cope, please proceed.



Damian Cope - Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Gaily, and good evening, good afternoon or good morning to everybody, and welcome to OPAP's Q4 2019 investor conference call. Wherever you are dialing in from, I very much hope that you and your families are all safe and healthy.



We're clearly operating in extraordinary times, and although we will be first providing you with an update on both our results and operational performance for 2019, we will obviously also be elaborating on the current conditions, actions and plans in relation to the ongoing