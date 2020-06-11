Jun 11, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP conference call to present and discuss the OPAP S.A. First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kamil Ziegler, Executive Chairman of OPAP S.A. Mr. Ziegler, you may now proceed.



Kamil Ziegler - Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon, or good morning to everybody, and welcome to OPAP's First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call.



Being in the position to open the call more than after 4 years, a lot has changed when it comes to both OPAP as well as the overall environment. What remains unchanged is that during this rather long journey, OPAP has been continuously and successfully addressing severe macro challenges, regulatory hurdles and several business issues, and we believe that the