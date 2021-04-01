Apr 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jan Karas - Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - Acting CEO & Chief Commercial Officer



Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon and good morning to everybody. Welcome to the OPAP 2020 Investors Conference Call. As you may remember, in our last communication back in November, we were indicating that the COVID-19 reemergence was dÃ©jÃ vu. And although that's exactly what happened in the course of the following months, OPAP's performance is once again proving that the company has what it takes in order to emerge strong from this turbulence. In a year where our shops were fully closed for more than 4