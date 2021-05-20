May 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP S.A. Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP S.A. Mr. Karas, you may now proceed.
Jan Karas - Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - Acting CEO & Chief Commercial Officer
Thank you very much, operator. And good afternoon, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to OPAP's Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Having behind us a year full of turbulence, uncertainty and severe restrictions on most economic activities, we feel both proud and safe by saying that OPAP was beyond any doubt able to face unprecedented challenges in the best possible way.
Profitability was obviously affected by the fact that the bulk of our land-based network was closed for almost all the quarter. But
