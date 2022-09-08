Sep 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Galli, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP S.A. Conference Call and Live Webcast question-and-answer session to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results. Please note, a video presentation has been distributed and is also available on the OPAP Investor Relations website.



(Operator Instructions)



And the conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP S.A. Mr. Karas, you may now proceed.



Jan Karas - Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening or good morning to everyone, and welcome in our regular Q2 2022 Results Conference Call. I'm happy to share with you another set of solid results for OPAP on the back of our retail estate being fully operational throughout 2022 and resilient demand alongside of strong online contribution.



Despite weaker general consumer sentiment and inflationary pressures, we are glad