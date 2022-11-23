Nov 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP S.A. Conference Call and Live Webcast question-and-answer session to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results. Please note, a video presentation has been distributed and is also available on the OPAP Investor Relations website.



I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP S.A.



Jan Karas - Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Galli. Good evening or good morning to everyone, and welcome on our regular Q3 2022 Results Conference Call. I'm pleased with the set of strong results announced, demonstrating elevated top line and profitability in both retail and online channel.



During summer period, we saw again our occasional players gradually returning to our stores, along with the further engagement of our regular ones, while