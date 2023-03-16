Mar 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Galli, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OPAP S.A. Conference Call and Live Webcast question-and-answer session to discuss the full year 2022 financial results.
Please note, a video presentation has been distributed and is also available on the OPAP Investor Relations website.
(Operator Instructions)
And the conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jan Karas, CEO of . Mr. Karas, you may now proceed.
Jan Karas - Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good evening or good morning to everyone, and welcome to our regular full year 2022 Results Conference Call. I couldn't be more pleased with the set of results announced, delivering record high Q4 GGR and concluding the full year EBITDA that certainly exceeded our latest outlook. 2022 has been challenging for all of us. However, for OPAP. It's been a year of delivering tangible progress in further
Q4 2022 Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
