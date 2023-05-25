May 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jan Karas - Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening or good morning, everyone, and welcome in our regular Q1 2023 results conference call. I'm pleased to share with you another set of solid results for OPAP, positively affected by our sound commercial plan and leading to increased retail activity and strong online contribution.



We continue to build on the faster strategy pillars, and we just launched OPAPONLINE.gr, our new umbrella