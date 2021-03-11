Q4 2020 Greenlane Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Darren Seed - Incite Capital Markets - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Greenlane Renewables' fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020 conference call. I'm joined today by Brad Douville, Greenlane's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lynda Freeman, Greenlane's Chief Financial Officer.



