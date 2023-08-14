Q2 2023 Greenlane Renewables Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Darren Seed - Incite Capital Markets Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to Greenlane Renewables second-quarter 2023 conference call. I'm joined today by Brad Douville, Greenlane's Chief Executive Officer; and Stephanie Mason, Greenlane's Director of Finance, sitting in for Monty Balderston Greenlane's Chief Financial Officer, who is unavailable today due to medical reasons.



Before beginning our formal remarks, we'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those