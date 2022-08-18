Aug 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Another great Gold Royalty town hall forum. Thanks for tuning in today from wherever you are. That's the great thing about these town hall forums. You can join in from wherever you are in the world and have direct access to management. And of course, here with us today, we welcome David Garofalo, Chairman and CEO; and John Griffith, Chief Development Officer.
Welcome, gentlemen. It's great to see you again and know that your shareholders appreciate the direct communication. After their presentation, we'll have a moderated Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
David and John will now provide you with an update. Gentlemen, over to you.
David A. Garofalo - Gold Royalty Corp. - CEO, President & Chairman
Thanks, Joanne. Good morning, everybody. I'm delighted you're able to join us to talk about our fiscal third quarter results, which were a record, by the way, and we'll get into a bit more detail a little later on in the presentation.
So record revenues and a very catalyst-rich quarter as you can imagine, with 700,000 meters of
Q3 2022 Gold Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...