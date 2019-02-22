Q4 2018 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Elsa. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me today are Salvi Folch, CEO of Cable; Patricio Wills, Head of Televisa Studios; Alex Penna, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Ferreiro Antonio Rivas, Corporate Vice President of Finance and Administration.



2018 was an important year for Televisa with the company achieving many milestones. To date, Televisa is a far stronger company than a year ago. Bernardo and I have kept the team busy. In our Content segment, we completely overhauled our operation and named new heads