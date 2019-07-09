Jul 09, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release, which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director
Thank you, Elsa. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me are the heads of our 2 key business segments: Salvi Folch, CEO of Cable; Patricio Wills, Head of Televisa Estudios. We will talk -- I'll walk you through the highlight of our 2019 second quarter results. And following our opening remarks, we will answer all your questions.
I will start by addressing the many factors that impacted our second quarter results, particularly as it relates to advertising sales. First, the economy continued to soften. For example, according
Q2 2019 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 09, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...