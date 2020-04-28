Q1 2020 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Grupo Televisa's First Quarter 2020 Conference Call.



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.



Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Elsita. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me, either present here at our officers or remotely, are the heads of our 3 key business segments: Salvi Folch, CEO of Cable; Alex Penna, CEO of Sky; Patricio Wills, Head of Televisa Studios; and also Carlos Ferreiro; Antonio Lara, Corporate Vice Presidents of Finance and Administration, respectively.



Let me start with the obvious: I hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy in this very challenging times. I will now walk you through the steps