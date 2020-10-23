Q3 2020 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Victor. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me today are Salvi Folch, CEO of Cable; Alex Penna, CEO of Sky; Patricio Wills, Head of Televisa Studios; and our CFO, Carlos Ferreiro.



I will start with our consolidated financial results, followed with the financial results in our Content segment. Then I will turn it over to Patricio, Salvi and Alex. We will then use the time remaining to answer your questions.



The macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging, and there is still