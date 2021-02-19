Q4 2020 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release, which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.



Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me today are Salvi Folch, CEO of Cable; Alex Penna, CEO of Sky; Patricio Wills, Televisa Studios; and Carlos Ferreiro and Antonio Lara, Corporate Vice President of Finance and Administration, respectively.



Last year was one of the most challenging and uncertain periods that any of us can remember, not only because of COVID, but also because of the dramatic contraction of the Mexican economy by 8.5%, the worst drop in almost 90 years. 2020 also highlighted