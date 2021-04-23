Q1 2021 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Grupo Televisa's First Quarter 2021 Conference Call.



Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa.



Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



With me today are Salvi Folch, CEO of Cable; Alex Penna, CEO of Sky; Patricio Wills, Head of Televisa Studios; and Carlos Ferreiro and Antonio Lara, Corporate Vice Presidents of Finance and Administration, respectively.



It has been just over a year since COVID-19 dramatically changed how all of us live, work and interact. With vaccinations progressing worldwide, we expect a strong recovery in the global economy in 2021, and Mexico is poised to benefit from this turnaround.

