May 26, 2021 / 05:25PM GMT

Marcelo Peev dos Santos - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, good afternoon to all. My name is Marcelo Santos, and I am the LatAm TMT analyst for JPMorgan. I would like to welcome you all to our Global TMT Conference. Today, we have the pleasure of having Televisa here with us, represented by Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-CEO; Mr. Carlos Ferreiro, CFO; and Rodrigo Villanueva, Head of IR. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystNow Alfonso, Carlos and Rodrigo, thank you very much for being here. I would like to start the discussion with the streaming markets. You are aiming to become a very relevant player in the global arena. Could you please talk a bit about the size of the addressable market and the opportunity for Televisa?- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & DirectorYes. Thank you, Marcelo. Thank you, all of you, for joining us today. We are very