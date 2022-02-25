Q4 2021 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Tamia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Pepe Antonio Gonzales, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa.



Before reviewing Grupo Televisa's operating and financial performance, I'm delighted to share with you some exciting news about TelevisaUnivision after effectively closing the merger on January 31. It has been almost one year since we announced the transformative combination of Televisa's media and content business with Univision to