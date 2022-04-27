Q1 2022 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's First Quarter [2022] (corrected by company after the call) Conference Call. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release, which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.



Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Raul. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Pepe Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, our CFO at Grupo Televisa.



While the macroeconomic environment remains volatile, we are confident that we will deliver solid operating performance at both Grupo Televisa and TelevisaUnivision throughout the year. Mexico's GDP growth is expected to slow to around 2% in 2022 from 4.8% last year. In addition, high inflation has proved more