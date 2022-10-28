Q3 2022 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Cole. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Antonio Gonzalez, CEO Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO. During the third quarter, Grupo Televisa's consolidated revenue reached MXN 19.3 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 3.6% while operating segment income reached MXN 7 million equivalent to a year-on-year decline of 6.7%, mainly driven by the amortization of costs related to the transition pricing of the World Cup on Sky. Adjusting for this, Grupo Televisa's consolidated