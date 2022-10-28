Q3 2022 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Grupo Televisa's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call.
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release, which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything discussed in today's call and in the earnings release.
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director
Thank you, Cole. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Antonio Gonzalez, CEO Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO. During the third quarter, Grupo Televisa's consolidated revenue reached MXN 19.3 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 3.6% while operating segment income reached MXN 7 million equivalent to a year-on-year decline of 6.7%, mainly driven by the amortization of costs related to the transition pricing of the World Cup on Sky. Adjusting for this, Grupo Televisa's consolidated
