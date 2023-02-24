Q4 2022 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Pepe Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa. Last year was marked by several milestones both at Grupo Televisa and TelevisaUnivision, which we are confident will allow us to deliver sustainable top line growth and free cash flow generation in 2023, despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.



At Grupo Televisa, we finished