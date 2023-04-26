Q1 2023 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release, which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.



I would now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.



Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Ken. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Pepe Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa.



During the first quarter, Grupo Televisa's consolidated revenue reached MXN 18.5 billion, representing a slight year-on-year decline of 0.5%, while operating segment income reached MXN 7 billion, equivalent to a year-on-year decrease of 3.4%. Revenue growth at our residential operations in cable and our other businesses segment was partially offset by