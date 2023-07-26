Q2 2023 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release. Please note, the call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.



Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Donna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Francisco Valim, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa. Before discussing our second quarter operating and financial performance, I'd like to welcome Francisco Valim as CEO of our Cable operations and share with you that we're thrilled to having him join Grupo Televisa's executive team. Valim is a seasoned executive with over 34 years of experience, including 20