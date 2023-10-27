Q3 2023 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director



Thank you, Sheila. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.



With me today are Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision; Francisco Valim, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa. Wade, Valim and Luis will discuss the operating and financial performance of each business they manage in their remarks. But before doing that, I would like to ask Valim to give you an update and the outlook of Mexico's fixed telecom market and the cable strategy we are pursuing to achieve our goals.



