Oct 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything we will discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Co-CEO & Director
Thank you, Sheila. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.
With me today are Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision; Francisco Valim, CEO of Cable; Luis Malvido, CEO of Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa. Wade, Valim and Luis will discuss the operating and financial performance of each business they manage in their remarks. But before doing that, I would like to ask Valim to give you an update and the outlook of Mexico's fixed telecom market and the cable strategy we are pursuing to achieve our goals.
Q3 2023 Grupo Televisa SAB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...