Q3 2019 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Traxión Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Aby Lijtszain, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. - Executive President & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Traxión earnings call. I want to briefly talk about our extraordinary results and about the balance after the first 2 years of Traxión being listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange, then we'll hand over to Wolf and Antonio.



We have had a great year so far. These results reflect the resilience and strength of Traxión and reinforce our leadership in transportation and logistics. Most relevant, we're updating our estimate figures for 2019. Wolf will discuss the details in a moment. But I want to talk about the drivers. Traxión has been generating a significant operating leverage that translates into improved bottom line as revenues grow. This is achieved