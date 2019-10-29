Q3 2019 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to TraxiÃ³n earnings call. I want to briefly talk about our extraordinary results and about the balance after the first 2 years of TraxiÃ³n being listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange, then we'll hand over to Wolf and Antonio.



We have had a great year so far. These results reflect the resilience and strength of TraxiÃ³n and reinforce our leadership in transportation and logistics. Most relevant, we're updating our estimate figures for 2019. Wolf will discuss the details in a moment. But I want to talk about the drivers. TraxiÃ³n has been generating a significant operating leverage that translates into improved bottom line as revenues grow. This is achieved