Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Investor Day 2022 Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Ana Paula Ordorica -



Hello. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TraxiÃ³n Day 2022. I am Ana Paula Ordorica and I am delighted to be hosting this event once again. TraxiÃ³n has greatly evolved in all fronts. But perhaps the most relevant of all would be the technological transformation the company has undergone in recent years. Today's topic is precisely technological innovation.



In order to talk about this, we've got Aby Lijtszain, Co-Founder and Executive President; Rodolfo Mercado, the CEO; Wolf Silverstein, Finance Director; and Antonio Tejedo, VP of Investment Relations, who will show us with a lot of detail, how using different technologies have played a fundamental role in the growth, the operation and the strategy of the company.



In the last 2 years, TraxiÃ³n has broken records in different metrics and have been positioned as the leading company in this sector. All of this, thanks to the design of their business model and focusing technological development for asset-light businesses. No doubt TraxiÃ³n development has truly been outstanding.



I want to leave you now with Aby,