Jun 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Marcio Fonseca - GR Silver Mining Ltd. - President, CEO



Thank you to Adelaide Capital to have the opportunity to present GR Silver Mining. It's a young company, two years old, and we have a lot to tell (technical difficulty) and because today we are opening the (technical difficulty) mining district, including the latest acquisition that brought us to a project from First Majestic. The traditional cautionary statement and these are available on our website.



And I'm moving to slide number 3. This map here is the location of the portfolio. Again, all the red concessions are the concessions that we control in the Rosario mining district. And this part of Sinaloa in Mexico our business is silver gold (technical difficulty) resources, expansion, and development stage project in the [Rosario] mining district.



As I was saying before, what makes the GR Silver (technical difficulty) different from other players in the district in this region of Mexico. We are the first company to be in a position to say that we control the key silver assets in this district.



The history in the past was that