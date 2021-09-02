Marvel Gold Ltd at Paydirt Africa Down Under Transcript

Sep 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Chris Van Wijk - Marvel Gold Limited - Managing Director



Good afternoon. Thank you, everyone. Thanks to Paydirt, and thanks to my peers for the graphite and the gold explanations. I'm going to try and use the laser pointer a little bit because I've got some maps in here. And so let's kick off.



The disclaimer, Marvel is a reasonably new story. We recapitalized the company about 12 months ago. The predecessor to Marvel was a company called Graphex Mining that holds a project called the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania. We have a couple of slides on that at the end of this presentation, and if you'd like some more detail, feel free to pop by the booth, and I can probably answer some of those questions.



The reason we're here today is to talk about the gold in Mali. We have an exciting resource there, which is growing. It's currently at 910,000 ounces at 1.2 grams per tonne. And we've consolidated a very large land package around that resource. It's currently sitting at 830 square kilometers. And we've done multi-element soil geochemistry on that and high-resolution magnetics.



And