Hellofresh SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Dominik S. Richter - HelloFresh SE - Group CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Also a warm welcome to those of you joining us on screen virtually today. You're missing out on a gray and a pretty rainy day in Berlin. But hopefully, some of the presentation context will make you a bit warmer here.



Before I start digging into the content, let me just quickly run you through some of the logistics. I'm not going to read out the disclaimer, but I'm going to start off in a couple of minutes with a strategic update, walking you through our plans for 2023 and beyond and focusing specifically on a number of different business units that we have under the HelloFresh umbrella.



I'm going to hand over to my colleagues, Uwe, our U.S. CEO; and Joanna, our SVP Operations for the U.S. We're going to tell you more about our journey toward operational excellence and what margin progression you can expect from us over the next couple of years.



At our group, COO here to my left is going to talk more about marketing excellence and how we're