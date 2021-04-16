Henkel AG & Co KGaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Simone Bagel-Trah - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Chairwoman of Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders and shareholder representatives, the media representatives, followers. I should like to open this year's Annual General Meeting of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and would like to welcome you on behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Shareholder Committee and the Management Board.



Last year, I said goodbye to you, and I expressed my hope that we would be able to see each other in person in 2021. Unfortunately, against the backdrop of the development of the corona pandemics and the associated restrictions, it is not possible this year either. Therefore, the Management Board in corporation with the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Committee decided to also conduct this year's Annual General Meeting of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA as a virtual AGM without personal attendance by shareholders or the representatives with the exception of proxy holders appointed by the company.



We invited you by adhering to the usual notice of convocation of 30 days, including ample time -- or ample period for