Henkel AG & Co KgaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Simone Bagel-Trah - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Chairwoman of Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, I would like to open this year's Annual General Meeting of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and I would like to welcome you on behalf of the supervisory board, the shareholders committee and the management board. I should also like to welcome the media representatives, and I would like to thank them for the interest in Henkel.



With your coverage and your judgment, you contribute to the understanding of important economic topics and developments for your readers, our shareholders and the public at large. We invited you to today's AGM by a publication of the invitation in the Federal Gazette on 21st of February 2019. On the same day, we also disseminated the invitation in Europe via the media and published it on our website.



Evidence on the publication of the convocation in the Federal Gazette is also available to our acting notary Dr. Zimmermann. Iâd like to welcome you, Dr. Zimmermann. The required notifications in particular to the