Full Year 2019 Henkel AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Carsten Tilger - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Good morning. My name is Carsten Tilger, I'm the Global Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for Henkel. And together with our Head of Investor Relations, Lars Korinth, I would like to welcome you to our joint investor, analyst and media webcast.



Before I hand over to Lars, let me outline briefly our agenda for this morning. We have distributed today 2 news releases: one, relating to our financial results for 2019 and our outlook for 2020; the other one, relating to our new strategic framework. In addition, we have published our annual report and sustainability report online on henkel.com. After this brief intro, Carsten Knobel, Chief Executive Officer for Henkel; and Marco Swoboda, Chief Financial Officer for Henkel, will present to you our financial results, our outlook and strategic framework and ambitions for the future. This will be then followed by a Q&A session.



Now let me hand over to you, Lars.



Lars Korinth - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA