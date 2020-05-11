Q1 2020 Henkel AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Carsten Knobel - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board - Henkel Management AG



Dear investors and analysts, good morning from Dusseldorf, and a good welcome to our conference call on the first quarter of 2020. Thank you for joining us today. I hope in these days that are not normal,