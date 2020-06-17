Henkel AG & Co KgaA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Simone Bagel-Trah - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Chairwoman of Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders and representatives, dear media representatives and dear followers who are following our livestream on the Internet. I would like to open this year's Annual General Meeting of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and I would like to welcome you on behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Shareholder Committee and the Management Board.



Like in previous years, we would have preferred to actually welcome you in DÃ¼sseldorf Congress with personal attendance meeting. But as you know, due to the corona pandemic and the requirements -- the statutory requirements, it is not permitted to organize large-scale events. Consequently, we had to cancel our AGM, which we had scheduled for the 20th of April, to which we had invited you in early March because Henkel attaches the utmost importance to the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and any service providers involved. Nevertheless, we wanted to conduct the AGM in a timely manner to adopt our resolutions. Therefore, the Management Board, in agreement