Q2 2020 Henkel AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Henkel Half Year 2020 Results Conference Call. With us today are Carsten Knobel, CEO; Marco Swoboda, CFO; and the Investor Relations team. (Operator Instructions) Please note that there will be a live webcast of today's conference call, including the Q&A session. In addition, a replay of the conference call in the Q&A session will be available on our website, www.henkel.com/ir, for a certain period of time. By asking a question during the Q&A session, you agree to both the live broadcasting as well as the recording of your question, including salutation to be published on our website. Here, we will briefly mention your name and the company you are representing.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Knobel. Please go ahead, sir.



Carsten Knobel - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board - Henkel Management AG



Dear investors and analysts, good morning from Dusseldorf, and welcome to our conference call on the