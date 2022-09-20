Henkel AG & Co KGaA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT

Carsten Knobel - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board - Henkel Management AG



Good morning to everybody. Good morning to our Capital Markets Day. Great to see you in person, but also great to see people virtually connected to all of us. That's the new normal after COVID, to have hybrid formats. So thank you for joining us today and also for sure, thank you to being interested in our company today.



So the Capital Markets Day at Henkel has a very long tradition. It's about creating transparency, it's about giving you an understanding of our businesses and fostering a dialogue. Before COVID, we always were focusing on one of our divisions of one of our businesses. After COVID, we have felt that it makes a good sense today to talk about Henkel and focus on our Adhesives Technology business, on our future Henkel Consumer Brands business, but also of one topic, which is really at the heart of all of us what we're doing about sustainability. so we want to give you an understanding of where our business is, to understand our future plans, and also the prospects for the