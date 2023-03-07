Q4 2022 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carsten Knobel

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board - Henkel Management AG

* Leslie Isabelle Iltgen

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Head of IR

* Marco Swoboda

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Executive VP of Finance (CFO), Purchasing & Global Business Solutions and Member of Mgmt. Board



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Bruno Monteyne

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Christian Faitz

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Guillaume Gerard Vincent Delmas

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Jeremy David Fialko

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Consumer Staples Research of Europe



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Henkel Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now