Q2 2023 Henkel AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Henkel conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Being my pleasure to hand over to Leslie Iltgen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Leslie Isabelle Iltgen - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to Henkel's conference call on the results of the first half of 2023. Here with me today are our CEO, Carsten Knobel; and our CFO, Marco Swoboda.



As always, following the presentation, Carsten and Marco are happy to take your questions. Before handing over to Carsten, please let me remind you that this call will be recorded and a replay will be made available on our Investor Relations website shortly after this call.



By asking a question during the Q&A session, you agree to both the live broadcasting as well as the recording of your question, including salutation, to be published on our website.



Also, please be reminded that this presentation contains the usual formal disclaimer in regard to forward-looking