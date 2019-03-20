Full Year 2018 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. We'll maybe wait for 2 minutes for the last elevator to come up because I came up by the stairway. There are some journalists in the elevator, so we'll wait for them. Thank you for being here this morning. It's a pleasure to present our results to you. Should we go? All right.



Now 2018 is the year the theme is Let's Play! So that's what we told our employees this year: Let's Play! And we are very happy. We always take with great humility the fact that we were able to work and have a very nice year, very good performance in 2018. And it is probably, once again, the opportunity to put an emphasis on the specificity of the House of HermÃ¨s, amongst which is this theme, and it was in 2018, Let's Play! And we want to continue to represent the fundamentals of the house, the spirit of independence around the quality of know-how. This is something that drives us a lot, creativity. We are a house of creativity. We don't have a marketing department. And to put this growth of the group for our fundamentals, that is in respect of craftsmanship and the human