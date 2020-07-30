Q2 2020 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. I'm very happy to be with you today in this very different period for the presentation of the half year results. Now obviously, we cannot hold this meeting in face-to-face, but we hope to be able to organize it in the best possible conditions directly or in a deferred mode, and thank you for being there.



The unprecedented crisis, which started in the beginning of the year that we are still going through allows us to test the solidity of our model. The results of the first semester were highly penalized as a result of the closure of stores, even if we're observing progressive improvement since the end of the month of May. I wish to thank the commitment, the solidarity and the courage of the HermÃ¨s teams everywhere in the world. We are today particularly happy to find our clients in our stores and on our e-commerce sites.



Given this unprecedented health crisis that we're encountering, HermÃ¨s is faithful to