Half Year 2019 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 11, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SCA-Executive Chairman



Good morning. Thank you very much for being here. I think we are the last to present our results of the CAC 40, and I hope the last will be the first. And as of 2020, in fact, we'll be publishing at the same time the income statement and results. And so, we'll have them before the summer, and for us too actually.



Delighted to comment the strong performance of the first half of -- first quarter of 2019 and no change in trend. That's how I've been named without any change in trend (inaudible) to the dynamics of (inaudible) craftsmanship, customer loyalty and creative expression, which is indeed the driving force of all the growth in our [materials].



The salient features of the (inaudible) 15% at current exchange rates. Growth is very homogenous in the first semester and 12% at constant exchange rates. The evolution of currency parity and this had a positive impact on the sales, but relatively limited on 3 growth points EUR90 million in value. The progression of sales in the stores of the Group was