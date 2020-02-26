Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Axel Dumas
HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions - Executive Chairman
* Eric du HalgouÃ«t
HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions - EVP of Finance
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* AurÃ©lie Husson-Dumoutier
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
* Edouard Aubin
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of Luxury Goods
* Luca Giuseppe Solca
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Juliette Garnier;Le Monde;Journalist
=====================
Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-Executive Chairman
[Interpreted] Thank You for attending. We're going to present to you 2019, which was an excellent year, and I'm sure you'll have
Full Year 2019 Hermes International SCA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...