Hermes International SCA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Ãric de Seynes - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We're happy, in fact, extremely happy to be here with you in person in the Salle Pleyel for this combined general meeting of the company, HermÃ¨s International, after 2 years, when we had to hold our AGMs behind closed doors. This AGM will be voting on the financial period 2021, which was a record year for HermÃ¨s in terms of its performance. All of the Supervisory Board members are here in the room. I suggest we now establish the bureau.



To that end, I appoint as tellers, Ms. Julie Guerrand, representing company H51 and [Mr. Jean-Christophe Dumas], representing company H2. The 2 shareholders have the largest number of votes and accept this office. Ms. Nathalie Besombes, Director for Corporate and Securities Law, Secretary to the Board will be serving as Secretary for this meeting.



I would remind you the number of votes for shareholders in the attendance sheet