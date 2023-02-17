Full Year 2022 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Axel Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning to you one and all. I'd like to thank you for joining us for the publication of 2022 full year results. We're particularly pleased to welcome you here in our Strasbourg store, which we enlarged in March 2021. It's the location of the previous Leticia Swimming Pool. You can even see the gutters, the drainage channels from the former pool here.



After a record 2021, I'm proud and pleased to present to you the excellent 2022 results. A very strong Q4 closed a very beautiful year. I'd like to thank all teams in France and worldwide for their enthusiasm, their creativity, their know-how and their entrepreneurial spirit. Our strong performance, both in terms of increased revenue and earnings are a reflection of the desirability of our creations in all the mÃ©tiers, which show the strength of our business model, which is sustainable and responsible, highly integrated and anchored in the various territories. We doubled our headcount in a 10