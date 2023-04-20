Hermes International SCA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We're very pleased to meet with you once again here at the Salle Pleyel for this for this new General Meeting of HermÃ¨s International. To illustrate HermÃ¨s' year, we asked Tobias Gutmann, who is a very talented Swiss artist, to give us some of our news and show us some of the recent creations.



In this video, you'll see the beginnings of the sketches, the lines and 4 drawings, evoking the main activities of our house. Some of the major events, such as the Saut HermÃ¨s, collections with the Soleil d'HermÃ¨s table setting, the stores with the opening of our new and marvelous store on Madison Avenue in New York. And lastly, you'll see the men and women from HermÃ¨s.



As you know, this general meeting will be voting on financial 2022, which was an exceptional year for HermÃ¨s.-- exceptional year after exceptional year. And this is why we are so -- very pleased to be here. The Supervisory Board is here in the room. Let us now establish the bureau to appoint scrutineers. The 2 shareholders that have the largest number of votes. Ms.