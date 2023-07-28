Half Year 2023 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the 2023 1st half results of HermÃ¨s International. I'd like to give the floor now to Mr. Axel Dumas, CEO of HermÃ¨s International; and Mr. Eric du HalgouÃ«t, the Chief Financial Officer, You have the floor, gentlemen.



Axel Olivier Dumas - HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ©en commandite par actions-CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning, everybody. I'd like to thank you for joining us for the publication of the first half results of 2023. First and foremost, in a family business made up of personal encounters, I would like to have a thought for Jane Birkin, a dear friend, a wonderful accomplice of the house for over 40 years. Her innate elegance is that of an artist who was committed, open-minded curious about the world and those around her. Together, we have woven a bond of friendship on shared sensitivity. Her chosen affinity is essential to the history of HermÃ¨s. Our thoughts go out to her daughters, grandchildren and her loved ones.

