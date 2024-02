Half Year 2023 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the 2023 1st half results of Hermès International. I'd like to give the floor now to Mr. Axel Dumas, CEO of Hermès International; and Mr. Eric du Halgouët, the Chief Financial Officer



Axel Olivier Dumas - Hermès International Sociétéen commandite par actions-CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning, everybody. I'd like to thank you for joining us for the publication of the first half results of 2023. First and foremost, in a family business made up of personal encounters, I would like to have a thought for Jane Birkin, a dear friend, a wonderful accomplice of the house for over 40 years. Her innate elegance is that of an artist who was committed, open-minded curious about the world and those around her. Together, we have woven a bond of friendship on shared sensitivity. Her chosen affinity is essential to the history of Hermès. Our thoughts go out to her daughters, grandchildren and her loved ones.